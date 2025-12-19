Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England accused of making things ‘easy’ for Travis Head on punishing Ashes day

Travis Head made an unbeaten century on day three of the third Ashes Test
Travis Head made an unbeaten century on day three of the third Ashes Test (Getty Images)
  • Travis Head's unbeaten 142 helped Australia reach 271 for four at stumps on day three, establishing a 356-run lead over England in the third Ashes Test.
  • This vital century, following a match-winning hundred in the first Test, puts Australia in a strong position to secure an unassailable 3-0 series lead.
  • England were criticised by former players Graeme Swann and Justin Langer on TNT Sports for their bowling strategy, particularly for giving Head an “easy start” and then allowing him to score freely from his favoured cut shot.
  • The tourists had earlier been bowled out for 286 and now face a daunting chase, far exceeding their previous high on Australian soil.
  • As the fourth day approaches, England need six more wickets, while Australia are expected to bat on, with the pitch likely to favour spinner Nathan Lyon later in the match.
