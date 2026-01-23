Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trinity Rodman signs record-breaking new deal with Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman has signed a new contract with the Washington Spirit
Trinity Rodman has signed a new contract with the Washington Spirit (AP)
  • Trinity Rodman has reportedly become the highest-paid female footballer globally after signing a new three-year deal with Washington Spirit.
  • The contract is said to be worth over $2m (£1.48m) per year, including bonuses, though the club did not disclose the exact figure.
  • Rodman, a 23-year-old United States international and daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, expressed her commitment to the club and its championship aspirations.
  • Her agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, confirmed the record-breaking nature of the deal to CBS and ESPN.
  • Rodman has a distinguished career, including 47 caps for the USA, an Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024, and an NWSL Championship and Rookie of the Year award in 2021.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in