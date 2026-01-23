Trinity Rodman signs record-breaking new deal with Washington Spirit
- Trinity Rodman has reportedly become the highest-paid female footballer globally after signing a new three-year deal with Washington Spirit.
- The contract is said to be worth over $2m (£1.48m) per year, including bonuses, though the club did not disclose the exact figure.
- Rodman, a 23-year-old United States international and daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, expressed her commitment to the club and its championship aspirations.
- Her agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, confirmed the record-breaking nature of the deal to CBS and ESPN.
- Rodman has a distinguished career, including 47 caps for the USA, an Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024, and an NWSL Championship and Rookie of the Year award in 2021.