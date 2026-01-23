Trinity Rodman becomes highest paid female footballer with eye-watering new deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trinity Rodman has become the highest-paid female footballer in the world, according to her agent, after signing a new three-year deal with Washington Spirit that is reportedly worth over $2m (£1.48m) per year.

The 23-year-old United States international, who is the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, had been a free agent since her previous deal with Spirit expired at the end of 2025.

Her agent Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group told both CBS and ESPN the forward has now extended her stay at a record price said to include bonuses.

Spirit did not disclose a figure, but described the deal as "one of the most significant deals in NWSL history".

open image in gallery Trinity Rodman has reportedly taken the crown of highest paid female player from Aitana Bonmati ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

"I've made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career," said Rodman in a statement. "I'm proud of what we've built since my rookie season and I'm excited about where this club is headed.

"We're chasing championships and raising the standard and I can't wait to keep doing that with my team-mates and the best fans in the NWSL."

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d'Or for each of the past three years, was reportedly the highest-earning female player before Rodman's deal.

Rodman has 47 caps for the USA and was integral to the nation winning gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, scoring three goals.

She also helped Spirit to the NWSL Championship in her debut year in 2021, when she was named the league’s rookie of the year.