New study reveals potential impact of concussions on women footballers

Professional women footballers who have sustained three or more concussions could experience a reduced attention span, according to a new study led by the global players' union FIFPRO.

The research, part of the ongoing 10-year Drake Football Study, evaluated the neurocognitive function of 68 female players, highlighting a potential impact on crucial on-pitch abilities.

Players who reported at least three concussions performed "significantly worse" on tasks requiring attention compared to those with fewer or no previous head injuries.

These skills are vital in football for tracking the ball and opponents, maintaining positional awareness, and reacting swiftly in match situations.

The study also found that 43 per cent of surveyed players had experienced at least one concussion, with defenders showing the highest incidence at 50 per cent.

FIFPRO Medical Director Vincent Gouttebarge noted: "Generally, the study suggests that women footballers do not show widespread cognitive problems during their career, but repeated concussions might have a meaningful impact on attention."

open image in gallery The study showed three or more concussions may affect attention span ( Action Images via Reuters )

He added that further research is necessary to determine whether new health recommendations should be introduced.

While no broad cognitive impairment was identified during the players' active careers, the findings mirror a parallel 2024 analysis on male professional players, which also linked repeated concussions to decreases in simple and complex attention.

Mr Gouttebarge underscored the importance of the research, stating: "Women's football has historically been under-represented in sports concussion research, meaning this study contributes valuable, female-specific evidence."

Despite the absence of widespread deficits, the results highlight the critical need for strict concussion management and return-to-play protocols, particularly in cases of repeated head injuries.

The Drake Football Study, launched in 2019 with FIFPRO, continues to track the physical and mental health of 170 male and female footballers globally.