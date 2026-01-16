Liverpool goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe hit with six-game ban for racist comment
The FA started its investigation into Borggrafe’s alleged remark back in September
Liverpool goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe has received a six-match ban from the Football Association following an investigation into a racist comment, coach Gareth Taylor confirmed on Friday. The player has already served five games of the suspension.
British media outlets reported in September that the FA had initiated an inquiry into Borggrafe over allegations of using discriminatory language towards an unnamed teammate.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's Women's Super League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, Taylor provided an update: "We have a slight update on the situation, in the sense that the FA has now completed its thorough investigation. They sanctioned the player with a six-game ban."
He added that the ban has been "ongoing whilst we've been playing," meaning Borggrafe will be unavailable this weekend but "after that she is available for selection."
Taylor expressed relief that the matter is now resolved, stating, "We're happy now that it's completed... we have some actual detail on what it looks like, and all of us can now move on."
Borggrafe, 25, joined Liverpool in July and has made three WSL appearances for the team, who currently sit at the bottom of the league table.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks