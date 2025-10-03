Thomas Tuchel announces latest England squad with notable omissions
- Thomas Tuchel explained his decision to largely retain the same England squad for the upcoming October international fixtures.
- The squad is set to play a friendly against Wales at Wembley, followed by a World Cup qualifying match in Latvia.
- Tuchel stated his intention was to maintain the standards and create habits established by the team that recently defeated Serbia 5-0.
- Despite their recent good form, key players such as Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish were not included in the selection.
- Bukayo Saka returned to the squad, Jarell Quansah also retained his place, with Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, John Stones and Jordan Henderson also included.