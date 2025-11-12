Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Tuchel explains why England trio ‘cannot play’ together

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he cannot fit Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden into the same team (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he cannot fit Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden into the same team (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden cannot play together in his current tactical system.
  • Tuchel explained that the existing structure, which includes a No 6, 8, 10, and 9, along with specialist wingers, does not allow for their simultaneous inclusion.
  • He confirmed that Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in direct competition for the No 10 role, while Foden is considered a "9 and a half-ish" and Kane the primary No 9.
  • Tuchel emphasised the importance of placing players in their best positions to foster competition, rather than altering the balance to accommodate multiple star players.
  • While acknowledging they could play together in a different formation, Tuchel indicated that now is not the time to change the established structure.
