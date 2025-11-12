Thomas Tuchel explains why England trio ‘cannot play’ together
- England manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden cannot play together in his current tactical system.
- Tuchel explained that the existing structure, which includes a No 6, 8, 10, and 9, along with specialist wingers, does not allow for their simultaneous inclusion.
- He confirmed that Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in direct competition for the No 10 role, while Foden is considered a "9 and a half-ish" and Kane the primary No 9.
- Tuchel emphasised the importance of placing players in their best positions to foster competition, rather than altering the balance to accommodate multiple star players.
- While acknowledging they could play together in a different formation, Tuchel indicated that now is not the time to change the established structure.