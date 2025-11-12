Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden can’t all play in same England team, says Thomas Tuchel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled out playing Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in the same team under his current system.

Tuchel has brought Bellingham and Foden back into his squad for the upcoming games against Serbia and Albania. He earlier confirmed that Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are in direct competition for the No 10 position and last week described Foden as a “9 and a half-ish”, with captain Kane his No 9.

“At the moment, if we keep the structure, they cannot play,” Tuchel told TalkSport on Wednesday.

“They can, but not in the structure. Not for the balance that we developed, and not for structure that comes also with wingers who are like specialists in their positions. We play at the moment with a six, eight, a 10 and a nine.”

Tuchel has ruled out playing Foden on the wings, like Gareth Southampton attempted during Euro 2024 when Bellingham started behind Kane and with Foden on the left.

“Rather than finding a position for the best players to have them on the field, it is maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition,” Tuchel said as he explained why he would not play Bellingham and Rogers in the same team.

“At the moment the competition is between the two of them. They are friends so it is a friendly competition. They don't have to be enemies and hate each other. They are respectful and they fight for the same position.

“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and now is not the moment to change the structure.”