Thomas Tuchel lauds England midfielder as ‘one of the best in Premier League’

Thomas Tuchel has lauded Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson as “elite” and “one of the best in the Premier League” ahead of World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Albania.

Anderson has only earned four England caps so far in his senior international career but already appears to be in pole position to start the 2026 World Cup as Tuchel’s No 6 at the base of a three-man midfield.

The 23-year-old was at the heart of England’s victorious Under-21 Euros campaign this summer and has reproduced that form in a struggling Forest side, winning more recoveries (balls in which neither team is in possession) than any other player in the Premier League, according to Opta.

Gareth Southgate paired Declan Rice with Kobbie Mainoo at last year’s Euros, but Mainoo has fallen out of favour at Manchester United and Tuchel views Rice as a box-to-box No 8 rather than a holding player. With limited options in central midfield, Anderson has become essential to Tuchel’s World Cup plans.

“At the moment he is a key player for us,” the manager said on Wednesday, ahead of Serbia’s visit to Wembley on Thursday evening. “At the moment he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. That's why he is with us and why he starts for us, because he deserves it.

“He is nothing but impressive and he has to keep on going. He is a very complete, mobile central midfielder. Elliot at the moment is an elite football player with the right attitude and talent.”

Elliot Anderson in action for England against Andorra ( The FA via Getty Images )

Tuchel has recalled Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden to the squad after they both missed the last two camps. But while Tuchel said it was good they are back in the squad, both must earn their places in the starting line-up.

“We were driving the levels and standards without them. We are obliged to drive our own standards and build what we can build,” he said. “Now they are back and it is their responsibility to contribute to this and it is what they are doing. The standards are clear.”

Without Bellingham or Foden, England thrashed Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade in September in what was arguably the standout performance of his tenure. That result, and a 1-0 loss to Albania, led to Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic resigning and his successor Veljko Paunovic has been left trying to salvage the qualification campaign.

Serbia are third and scrapping with Albania for a runners-up spot and a chance to qualify via the playoffs. There might be more riding on Thursday's clash for the Serbs, but Tuchel said it was vital England maintain the momentum they have generated. He also expects Serbia to be highly motivated to make amends for what happened at home.

“We are already qualified. It should not matter because we play against or we play for our own standards,” he said. “We play for our own levels. The (5-0 win in Belgrade) was mainly down to our quality that we had a very strong match, we did not let them breathe. Now there is a new coach with new energy, in the same strong group and a proud group of players. And we have to do it again.”

