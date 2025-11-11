Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tragedy strikes at ATP finals as two fans die after ‘sudden cardiac incidents’

Two spectators passed away at the ATP finals in Turin on Monday
Two spectators passed away at the ATP finals in Turin on Monday (Reuters)
  • Two spectators died at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday due to medical emergencies.
  • The ATP and Italian tennis federation confirmed the deaths, stating both individuals suffered “sudden cardiac incidents”.
  • The deceased were aged 70 and 78, and their incidents occurred at different times during the day.
  • On-site medical and emergency personnel provided immediate assistance, and the spectators were transferred to hospital.
  • Despite prompt intervention, both individuals sadly passed away, with the organisations extending their deepest condolences.
