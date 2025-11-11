Two spectators die at ATP Finals after medical emergencies
The ATP and Italian tennis federation said both spectators suffered ‘sudden cardiac incidents’ at different times
Two spectators died at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday due to medical emergencies, the ATP and Italian tennis federation have confirmed.
The two attendees were aged 70 and 78 and suffered “sudden cardiac incidents” at different times, a joint statement released on Tuesday said.
“The FITP and ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators today during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin,” said the statement.
“The two individuals, aged 70 and 78, had come to the Inalpi Arena to attend the matches. Both suffered sudden cardiac incidents at different times during the day. On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance.
“Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away. The FITP and ATP extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two spectators.”
The ATP Finals in Turin features two sessions per day, one starting in the late morning into the early afternoon and the second from late afternoon into the evening. The tournament has been played in Turin since 2021.
On Monday, Taylor Fritz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the afternoon singles match before World No 2 Jannik Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, also in straight-sets.
Fritz will be in action again on Tuesday against Carlos Alcaraz while Musetti takes on Alex de Minaur in the evening session. The tournament takes place across eight days and the finals will be on Sunday.