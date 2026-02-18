Uefa issues new statement after Vinicius Jr alleges racist abuse by Benfica player
- UEFA has launched an official investigation into allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the Champions League play-off match between Benfica and Real Madrid last night.
- Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr claimed he was racially abused by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni during the second half, leading to the match being halted for 11 minutes under UEFA's anti-racism protocol.
- Vinicius's teammates, including Kylian Mbappe and captain Federico Valverde, corroborated hearing a racist comment, though Prestianni denies the accusation, stating Vinicius misheard him.
- Benfica refuted the claims, asserting that Real Madrid players could not have heard what they alleged due to the distance between them.
- Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was sent off during the game for protesting towards the fourth official and demanding a second yellow card for Vinicius Jr.
