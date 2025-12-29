Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler hits back after being booed during Rob Cross clash

England's Luke Littler (right) is interviewed after defeating England's Rob Cross
England's Luke Littler (right) is interviewed after defeating England's Rob Cross (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Luke Littler, known as 'The Nuke', secured his place in the last eight of the PDC World Championship with a 4-2 victory over former world champion Rob Cross.
  • The 18-year-old laughed off a hostile crowd, thanking them for contributing to his prize money from the record £1m pot.
  • Littler closed out the match with an impressive average of almost 107 and 17 180s, capitalising after Cross missed a crucial dart at tops in the sixth set.
  • In other last-16 matches, Ryan Searle achieved a 4-0 whitewash, while Charlie Manby continued his strong debut by beating Ricky Evans 4-2.
  • Kevin Doets caused an upset by defeating 15th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in a thrilling contest, and Justin Hood also progressed to the fourth round.
