Breezy Johnson wins first Olympic gold for Team USA after Lindsey Vonn crashes out

Breezy Johnson on why the alpine combine is a one-of-a-kind event
  • American Breezy Johnson secured the Olympic women's downhill title in Cortina d'Ampezzo, earning the first medal for Team USA at the Games.
  • Germany's Emma Aicher claimed the silver medal, while home favourite Sofia Goggia of Italy took the bronze.
  • The event was overshadowed by a serious crash involving US teammate Lindsey Vonn, who was airlifted to hospital after overshooting a turn.
  • Vonn, who holds a record 12 World Cup wins at Cortina d'Ampezzo, crashed hard in the top section of the course.
  • Andorra's Cande Moreno also suffered a significant crash and was airlifted to hospital, while Austria's Nina Ortlieb crashed but got up unassisted.
