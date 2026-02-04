Why Lindsey Vonn racing at Winter Olympics with torn ACL is ‘definitely doable’
- Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and sustained other knee damage during a crash last Friday.
- Despite the severe injury, Vonn announced her intention to compete in Sunday's downhill race at the Winter Olympics, using a brace.
- Former team-mate and ex-Olympic champion Julia Mancuso stated that competing without an ACL is “definitely doable”, particularly if there is no swelling.
- Mancuso highlighted the unique challenge of the injury's timing, with minimal preparation time and only two training runs before the event.
- Vonn, who returned to elite racing in 2024 after a six-year hiatus, must successfully complete at least one training session to be eligible for the competition.
