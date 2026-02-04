Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Lindsey Vonn racing at Winter Olympics with torn ACL is ‘definitely doable’

Lindsey Vonn is planning to race at the Winter Olympics with a torn ACL
Lindsey Vonn is planning to race at the Winter Olympics with a torn ACL (AP)
  • Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and sustained other knee damage during a crash last Friday.
  • Despite the severe injury, Vonn announced her intention to compete in Sunday's downhill race at the Winter Olympics, using a brace.
  • Former team-mate and ex-Olympic champion Julia Mancuso stated that competing without an ACL is “definitely doable”, particularly if there is no swelling.
  • Mancuso highlighted the unique challenge of the injury's timing, with minimal preparation time and only two training runs before the event.
  • Vonn, who returned to elite racing in 2024 after a six-year hiatus, must successfully complete at least one training session to be eligible for the competition.
