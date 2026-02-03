Who were the biggest spenders in the winter transfer window?
- Premier League clubs collectively spent approximately £400 million during the winter transfer window, marking one of the highest January totals on record.
- This expenditure narrowly exceeded last year's £372 million but was significantly lower than the record £815 million spent in January 2023.
- The winter activity followed a record-breaking summer window where clubs spent a staggering £3 billion, setting a new Premier League season record.
- Crystal Palace and Manchester City were the biggest spenders, with notable deals including Jorgen Strand Larsen to Palace for £48 million and Antoine Semenyo to City for £62.5 million.
- Several major clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle, made no winter additions, while others like Everton, Leeds, and Burnley opted solely for loan signings.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks