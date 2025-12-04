Future of World Darts Championship decided ahead of 2026 tournament
- The World Darts Championship will continue to be held at Alexandra Palace in north London until at least 2031, following a new five-year agreement.
- The tournament, which has been staged at the venue since 2007, will relocate to the Great Hall within Alexandra Palace from the 2026/27 edition.
- This move aims to accommodate a larger number of fans and provide enhanced infrastructure, driven by the sport's rapid growth and high demand for tickets.
- PDC chief executive Matt Porter stated that Alexandra Palace is synonymous with the event and its unique atmosphere.
- The 2026 tournament is scheduled to commence next Thursday, with Luke Littler defending his title.