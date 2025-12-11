Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When does the World Darts Championship start and how can I watch it?

Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen in the final of last year’s tournament (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen in the final of last year’s tournament (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace is due to start on Thursday 11 December.
  • The entire tournament, which runs until 3 January, will be shown on Sky Sports.
  • Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the opening night at 6.30pm on Thursday, with defending champion Luke Littler in action.
  • Littler, 18, is due to play in the third match of the night against Lithuanian qualifier Darius Labanauskas, meaning he is likely to be on stage at around 9pm.
  • Former world champion Michael Smith will also play on the opening night against Lisa Ashton, while Luke Humphries plays his first match in the night session on Saturday 13 December against Ted Evetts.

