Much-loved American sweets sold in UK urgently recalled over cancer risk

The Food Standards Agency has warned over some products from the Jolly Rancher brand
The Food Standards Agency has warned over some products from the Jolly Rancher brand (Alamy/PA)
  • Several popular American Jolly Rancher sweets have been urgently recalled from UK shelves due to the presence of mineral oil, which is not permitted in food.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert, stating that mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH) can cause DNA damage and potentially increase cancer risk with sustained consumption.
  • MOAH is identified as a known carcinogen, and while there is no immediate concern, regular exposure over time poses a food safety risk.
  • Although The Hershey Company ceased supplying the UK market in 2024, these products continue to be imported, leading the FSA to advise businesses to stop sales and recall affected items.
  • Consumers are urged to dispose of any recalled Jolly Rancher products and notify local authorities, with particular concern for children who might consume large quantities.
