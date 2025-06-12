Urgent warning over ‘unsafe’ American sweets with cancer risks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British consumers are being warned against purchasing Jolly Rancher sweets due to potential cancer risks, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The popular candies contain mineral oils, food additives that, when consumed regularly over time, may pose health risks, the FSA stated. These chemical compounds, including mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (Moah) and mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons (Mosh), are added to confectionery items to prevent stickiness and create a glossy appearance. However, their use does not comply with UK law.

Hershey, the US producer that owns the Jolly Rancher brand, has been collaborating with the FSA to remove all Jolly Rancher products from the UK market since 2024. Despite these efforts, some British businesses continue to import the sweets, the agency noted.

The affected products include Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, "Misfits" Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, the FSA confirmed. Consumers are advised to avoid these products to mitigate potential health risks.

A food alert published by the FSA on Wednesday said: “Consumption of the affected sweets is of toxicological concern, especially in younger age groups and where consumers eat a lot of the products or eat them regularly.

“Moah can cause damage to DNA and has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, particularly if consumed in high quantities over a prolonged period of time. Moah is a genotoxic carcinogen, therefore no exposure is without risk to human health.”

open image in gallery The Food Standards Agency has warned over some products from the Jolly Rancher brand ( Alamy/PA )

It added: “If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

“Instead, dispose of them at home. If you are concerned, notify your Trading Standards department or environmental health department in the local authority you purchased it.

“For consumers, don’t buy them, and if you’ve eaten these products, there should be no immediate cause for concern, as food safety risk is low, but don’t eat any more.”

The agency has also urged UK retailers and food businesses to cease all imports and sales of the candy brand, and asked enforcement authorities to ensure the products are removed from the shelves.

The FSA said: “Food businesses who import these products are advised to discontinue import and distribution of products.

“Food businesses selling these products in the UK are advised to immediately stop sales, undertake product withdrawals and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls.

“The Hershey Company, who is the brand owner, has taken action to remove these products from the UK market.

“We are asking enforcement authorities to make immediate contact with businesses who may have been supplied with or received the affected products, and to take action to ensure that the non-compliant and potentially unsafe products are withdrawn from the market and where sold at retail, recalled.

“We are also asking the local authorities to inform the FSA of product recall and withdrawal actions.”