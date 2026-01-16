Popular sweets recalled over ‘unsafe to eat’ ingredient with cancer risk warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several popular American sweets have been urgently recalled and pulled from UK shelves due to an ingredient that makes them unsafe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a food alert asking businesses and customers to return certain Jolly Rancher products that contain mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH) and mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons (MOSH).

Mineral oil is not allowed in food in the UK, with the FSA warning it can “pose a food safety risk if consumed regularly over a sustained period of time”.

MOAH in particular can cause damage to DNA and has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, particularly if consumed in high quantities over a prolonged period of time.

The watchdog said it is a known carcinogen and no exposure is without risk to human health, although there is no immediate cause of concern for consumers.

open image in gallery The items contain mineral oils, which aren’t allowed in food ( Getty Images )

The affected products include Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Jolly Rancher ‘Misfits’ Gummies, Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, Jolly Ranchers Berry Gummies, Jolly Rancher Filled Pops and Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried Candy.

The Hershey Company, which makes Jolly Rancher products, has worked with the FSA to remove unsafe products from UK markets since 2024.

It decided not to supply the UK market going forward, but despite this action, its products continue to be imported to Britain.

Food businesses that import Jolly Rancher products were advised by the FSA to immediately stop sales and undertake product withdrawals and recalls. They were also asked to discontinue the import and distribution of the sweets.

While consumers would likely only be exposed to low levels of the banned chemicals, concerns remain that younger children, who might be more willing to eat a lot of Jolly Rancher products, may be particularly affected.

Enforcement authorities will make immediate contact with businesses which may have sold the affected products and take action to ensure they comply and withdraw the Jolly Rancher products from the market.

Customers with the products at home are asked to dispose of them and notify their local Trading Standards or environmental health department.