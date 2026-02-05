Bulletin AM briefing: Mandelson documents to be released and Trump to only accept ‘honest’ midterm results
- Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment documents to be released
- Trump to only accept ‘honest’ midterm results
- Zelensky reveals number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Putin’s war
- Guardiola told to ‘focus on football’ by Jewish community
- Billboard with pro-ICE message pops up near Super Bowl site
