Bulletin AM briefing: Japan lifts tsunami advisory, King’s cancer update and Eurovision protest
Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Another 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s northeast. Read more here.
- Nato boss warns Europe to prepare for war against Russia. Read more here.
- King Charles to share ‘personal’ cancer update in TV broadcast. Read more here.
- Charlie Kirk’s accused killer makes first in-person court appearance. Read more here.
- Eurovision winner sends back trophy in protest against Israel. Read more here.