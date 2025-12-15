Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin AM briefing: Alleged Bondi shooters named, Rob Reiner found dead, peace talks end

Police patrol following a shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach
Police patrol following a shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach (AP)

Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.

  • Alleged gunmen behind Bondi attack identified as father and son. Read more here.
  • LAPD investigate as actor Rob Reiner and wife found dead. Read more here.
  • Peace talks between Zelensky and Trump envoy end after five hours. Read more here.
  • Brown University shooting person of interest is an Army veteran. Read more here.
  • The world’s longest commercial flight has been completed. Read more here.

