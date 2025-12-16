Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin AM briefing: Trump sues BBC, peace talks ‘closer’, Rob Reiner’s son arrested

Trump threatened to sue the BBC after the Panorama broadcast (PA)

Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.

  • Donald Trump sues BBC for $10bn over ‘malicious’ edit. Read more here.
  • Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘closer than ever’ – but one issue remains. Read more here.
  • Australian PM says ‘ideology of hate’ inspired Bondi attack. Read more here.
  • Rob Reiner’s son ‘responsible’ for his parents’ death, say LAPD. Read more here.
  • Scientists discover one of world’s smallest four-legged animals. Read more here.

