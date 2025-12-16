Bulletin AM briefing: Trump sues BBC, peace talks ‘closer’, Rob Reiner’s son arrested
Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Donald Trump sues BBC for $10bn over ‘malicious’ edit. Read more here.
- Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘closer than ever’ – but one issue remains. Read more here.
- Australian PM says ‘ideology of hate’ inspired Bondi attack. Read more here.
- Rob Reiner’s son ‘responsible’ for his parents’ death, say LAPD. Read more here.
- Scientists discover one of world’s smallest four-legged animals. Read more here.