Bulletin briefing: UK’s ‘inevitable’ tax hikes, melatonin risks, and ban on choking porn

Related: Expert warns Rachel Reeves to raise major taxes and reform others as he warns of 'desperate' situation

UK faces ‘inevitable’ tax hikes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves tackles debt. Read more here.

John Lewis launches Christmas ad featuring new rendition of ‘90s club hit. Watch the video here.

Trump threatens to withhold federal funds from NYC if ‘communist’ Mamdani wins election. Read more here.

Major study links melatonin with serious health problem. Read more here.

Britain is to ban online porn depicting women being strangled. Read more here.

In full

