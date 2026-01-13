Bulletin AM briefing: New Iran tariffs, illegal working crackdown, and fresh opposition to X
- Here are five of this morning’s biggest stories.
- President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on countries that trade with Iran amid deadly protests in the country.
- Britain’s Labour government has been urged to stop using X due to concerns about AI-generated abusive content.
- A pro-Israel MP has had his visit to a school in his constituency postponed over protest concerns.
- A crackdown on illegal working in the UK has led to a record number of arrests.
- The FBI’s probe into a fatal shooting by an ICE agent will look at whether the victim, Renee Good, had ties to activist groups.