Bulletin AM briefing: Pope snubs Board of Peace and today’s other top stories
- Here are five of this morning’s biggest stories.
- Pope Leo has declined an invite to join Donald Trump’s controversial Board of Peace.
- Police are investigating private flights linked to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein at the UK’s Stansted Airport.
- UK inflation fell to 3 per cent in January, sparking hopes of an interest rate cut.
- Ten skiers are missing after an avalanche near Lake Tahoe.
- Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has pointed the finger at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr amid a racism row.
