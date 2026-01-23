Bulletin PM briefing: Trump’s slur to UK troops and vital Ukraine peace talks begin
- In case you missed them – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Donald Trump ‘wrong’ to diminish role of Nato troops in Afghanistan, says Starmer.
- Ex-councillor pleads guilty to drugging and raping wife over many years.
- First trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Russia and US begin in Abu Dhabi.
- US ‘armada’ sailing towards Iran as fears over military strike grow.
- How Andy Burnham’s ‘path back to Westminster’ could be blocked by Starmer’s allies.