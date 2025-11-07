Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin PM briefing: Joey Barton guilty, girl dies in plane crash and I’m a Celeb line-up

Joey Barton arrives at Liverpool Crown Court
Joey Barton arrives at Liverpool Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Joey Barton guilty of posting ‘grossly offensive’ messages on X. Read more here.
  • Three-year-old girl among victims of UPS plane crash. Read more here.
  • Wrongly released sex offender arrested after nine-day manhunt. Read more here.
  • Woman guilty of harassing McCann family after she claimed to be missing Maddie. Read more here.
  • I’m a Celebrity 2025 contestants ‘revealed’ as stars prepare to head into the jungle. Find out who here.

