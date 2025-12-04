Bulletin PM briefing: Hegseth ‘forced Navy boss out’, Putin ordered poisoning and major incident declared
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Pete Hegseth ‘pushed top Navy admiral who questioned boat strikes to resign’.
- How Putin ordered the Salisbury Novichok poisoning that killed Dawn Sturgess.
- Capitol riot mystery cracked as pipe bomb suspect is finally arrested.
- Military drones ‘followed Zelensky’s plane’ as it flew towards Dublin.
- Major incident declared as hundreds of homes evacuated and explosives arrests made.