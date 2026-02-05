Bulletin PM briefing: Starmer says sorry, Guthrie ransom note and King heckled
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories in case you missed them.
- Starmer apologises to Epstein’s victims for appointing Lord Mandelson.
- British model told Epstein she would ‘put little group of girls together’ for him.
- Nancy Guthrie ‘ransom note’ included information only abductor would know.
- King asked if he’s told police ‘to start investigating Andrew’ on royal visit.
- Ukraine and Russia to exchange prisoners after ‘productive’ peace talks.
