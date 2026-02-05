Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King asked if he’s told police ‘to start investigating Andrew’ on royal visit

King asked whether royal family will help with Epstein files investigation
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla were heckled during a royal walkabout in Dedham, Essex, with a man asking if the King had "pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew".
  • Police officers approached the heckler after his outburst and escorted him away from the barriers.
  • Before the royal couple's arrival, photographs of Andrew from the "Epstein files" were scattered around the street in Dedham.
  • The incident occurred shortly after Thames Valley Police confirmed they were assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew.
  • Andrew, who recently moved to the King's Sandringham Estate, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations.
