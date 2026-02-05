King Charles and Camilla heckled over Andrew and Epstein during royal walkabout
A man asked the monarch if he’d ‘pressurised’ the police to investigate his younger brother
King Charles and Queen Camilla were heckled over his brother Andrew’s association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal walkabout.
While walking through the Essex village of Dedham, a heckler, who was standing in the crowds behind the metal barriers, shouted: “Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?”
Police officers approached the man afterwards and walked with him away from the barriers.
Shortly afterwards a news reporter in the crowd – who was beside a cameraman – seemingly tried to ask Charles a question about his brother.
The King was then led to the far side of the road, away from the crowds, to continue the walkabout.
Charles and Camilla had earlier met local groups inside the Sun Inn pub and went into the kitchen, where Camilla tried her hand at cutting ravioli pasta.
Towards the end of their walkabout they listened to a choir of schoolchildren in the street, before briefly going into the Essex Rose Teahouse where Charles unveiled a plaque and cut a cake.
After going back outside, they spoke to more members of the public before leaving in a Bentley.
Photographs of Andrew released in the so-called Epstein files had also been scattered around the street in Dedham, the East Anglian Daily Times reported.
This included several pictures of the former duke crouching over an unidentified woman, with a video of the scattered printouts shared on social media ahead of the royal couple’s visit.
Adrian Sharpe, of Dedham, was among the crowds who turned out to see the King and Queen.
The 62-year-old handyman said it was “nice and casual really for a village event – obviously high security”.
Asked about the heckler, he said: “I think it’s pointless really as what Andrew’s done is what Andrew’s done, it’s not what King Charles has done, is it?
“He’s his own person.”
He said that “they’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew”, adding: “What else can they do? Surely it’s a police matter now.”
It comes after Andrew moved from Royal Lodge, his Windsor mansion, to the King’s Sandringham Estate on Tuesday.
On the same day, Thames Valley Police confirmed they were assessing allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew.
The King’s younger brother features a number of times in the Epstein files, with another photo appearing to show him touching a fully clothed woman’s abdomen.
The images are undated and it is unclear where they were taken.
Andrew has always strongly denied any wrongdoing.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks