Bulletin PM briefing: Storm Goretti moves in, unexploded bomb chaos and why Trump wants Greenland
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- ‘Call in the army’ plea as UK braces for Storm Goretti to bring heavy snow.
- Here are the reasons why Trump would want control of Greenland.
- Venezuelan oil tanker bearing Russian flag ‘tracked by US and UK’.
- Major train disruption after unexploded bomb discovered.
- Elon Musk must ‘take urgent action’ over Grok’s sexualised deepfake images.