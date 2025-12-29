Bulletin world briefing: Chilling claim about POWs captured by Russia
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Decorated Ukrainian soldier makes chilling claim about POWs captured by Russia.
- Sudden flooding in Spanish tourist hotspot leaves two dead.
- Rescuers comb wreckage after Indonesian tour boat sinking kills football coach.
- China launches military drills around Taiwan as Beijing issues ‘stern warning’.
- Yemen sends major threat to Israel over presence in Somaliland.