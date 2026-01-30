Bulletin world briefing: More shocking Epstein files released and Starmer supports Iran strikes
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Epstein files: Three million more documents released by DOJ
- Starmer indicates support for Trump’s potential strikes on Iran
- China agrees to immediately lift sanctions on British MPs
- Potentially habitable planet discovered 146 light years away
- UN calls for global ceasefire for duration of Winter Olympics
