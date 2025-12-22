Bulletin world briefing: Greenland fumes at Trump and Israel approves new West Bank settlements
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Trump’s special envoy appointment for Greenland reignites diplomatic feud
- International condemnation as Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank
- Flight attendant ‘stabbed to death in luxury Dubai hotel room’
- Badly behaved tourists face fines at Japanese ski resort after clashes with locals
- Car bomb kills Russian general after vehicle explodes in Moscow