Bulletin world briefing: Greenland warns of ‘red line’ and New Zealand landslide kills two
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Greenland issues statement over Trump deal and warns of ‘red line’
- Desperate search for missing people after deadly New Zealand landslide
- The countries joining Trump’s Board of Peace – and those who declined
- Man ‘crying for help for hours’ before drowning at Indian construction site
- Russian ‘shadow tanker’ intercepted by French navy in Mediterranean sea