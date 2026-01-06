Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London sees snowfall as storm threatens more snow for southeast England

Met Office records coldest night of winter so far as snow and ice grip Britain
  • London has seen a sprinkling of snow, with the UK capital usually one of the mildest spots in the UK.
  • Widespread snow and ice are causing school closures and significant travel disruption across Britain.
  • Storm Goretti, the first named storm of the year, is expected to bring further heavy snow to parts of the UK, worsening travel conditions in Britain.
  • The Met Office has issued amber warnings for heavy snow in Scotland and a yellow warning for snow across parts of England, including the southeast, and Wales later this week.
  • A major incident has been declared by Aberdeenshire council as the area deals with ongoing heavy snow.
