UK weather live: London hit by wintry showers before Storm Goretti snow warnings strike
The Met Office warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys
Briton is bracing for yet more snow and ice this week as temperatures have plunged across the country, causing school closures and travel delays.
The Met Office has already issued fresh weather warnings as Storm Goretti is set to bring heavy snow to the UK later in the week.
Storm Goretti, named by French meteorological service Meteo-France, is the first storm of the year and is likely to bring difficult travel conditions to Britain, though France will see the most severe impact.
The UK’s forecaster has issued a new yellow weather warning for snow across Wales, the South East and west of England, and the Midlands on Thursday from 6pm until midday on Friday.
It comes as two amber snow warnings remain in place on Tuesday across Scotland until 7pm, and two yellow weather warnings remain for ice across Scotland and Northern Ireland until midnight. The Met Office warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys.
Cold weather payments triggered in over 400 postcodes – check if you’re eligible
To help support people during cold snaps like what we are currently experiencing, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in an area is at or below zero degrees.
An estimated 674,000 households across over 441 postcode areas can now expect a payment. These areas are split across the UK, covering northern and southern areas of England and Wales
Here are the the affected postcode areas for the period of 30 December 2025 to 4 January 2026:
Snow impact will be felt over the next few days across the north and north-east of Scotland
Police Scotland said the impact of the snow is likely to be felt over the next few days in the north and north-east of Scotland, urging people to follow travel advice.
Assistant chief constable Alan Waddell said: “Local resilience partnerships are continuing to meet to co-ordinate and deliver the response to disruption experienced by communities in the north and north-east of Scotland following heavy snowfall over the weekend.
“We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships, and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.
“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”
Travel disrupted across Scotland as train lines shut after heavy snow drifts
Snowy conditions have disrupted road, air and rail travel across Scotland – with some train lines shut after heavy snow drifted on to the tracks.
In Glasgow, services on the city’s subway network were suspended on Tuesday after ice on the third rail caused a power failure.
Operator SPT said: “Currently both inner and outer circles are suspended and no stations are open.”
National Rail said that train services in northern Scotland will be disrupted until the end of the day on Tuesday, although ScotRail said services on the route between Aberdeen and Dundee would run in the morning.
Storm Goretti: What we know so far
The Met Office has issued a yellow snow weather warning across Wales, the south east and west of England, and the Midlands on Thursday from 6pm.
Storm Goretti was referred to by the forecaster, who said itwill likely bring heavy snow over higher ground in south Wales.
In some areas, 5 to 10cm of snow may settle with the potential for up to 20cm in some locations, especially over higher ground. Strong winds may lead to some drifting of snow.
Weather warnings impact Scotland and Northern Ireland
Two amber snow warnings remain in place today across Scotland until 7pm, and two yellow weather warnings remain for ice across Scotland and Northern Ireland until midnight.
The Met Office has warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys.
Snow will move east across central and northern Scotland throughout Tuesday, according to the Met Office warning. While 2 to 5cm of snow is expected across the country, some areas could see a further 10 to 15cm over higher ground.
London experiences snow as rest of the United Kingdom under amber and yellow weather warnings
As the year kicks off with a cold snap, London has experienced a sprinkling of snow in a week full of yellow and amber weather warnings.
Amber snow weather warnings have remained in place across Scotland after a heavy shower of snow brought disruption to northern regions on Monday. As the warnings remain in place on Tuesday, hundreds of schools remain closed and traffic is impacted.
We’ll bring you the latest updates.
