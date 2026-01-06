Met Office records coldest night of winter so far as snow and ice grip Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has recorded the lowest temperature of the winter so far in the UK at -12.5C.

The village of Marham in Norfolk in east England marked the coldest place in the country on Monday night, followed by Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands, which reached -11.2C.

It comes as hundreds of schools in northern Scotland will remain closed for a second day as weather warnings of snow and ice continue across the country.

The forecaster has issued an amber warning for snow for large parts of north-east and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm on Tuesday, with the Met Office warning of 5-10cm of snow widely, and up to 15cm in places.

open image in gallery Snowy rooftops in Derbyshire as temperatures drop below zero ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, disruptive snow, wind and rain is expected to hit parts of southern England this week, as an Atlantic low-pressure front meets an Arctic airmass over the country.

The Met Office said that even parts of the south may see some snow on higher ground on Thursday and Friday, while northern and central areas of England could face more snow, with rain and strong winds, depending on the path of an approaching Atlantic low-pressure system.

Forecaster Aidan McGivern said in a video posted on the Met Office’s X account that there is a 20 per cent chance the system takes a northern route, which would bring widespread “disruptive” wind and rain to much of England and Wales, and possibly more snow in northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Other areas that reached the lowest temperatures overnight included Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands which hit -10.7C, Santon Downham in West Suffolk at -10C and the Bala in North Wales at -9.6C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for England as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, running until Friday.

open image in gallery More amber weather warnings for heavy snow have been issued (Beth Edmonston/PA) ( PA Wire )

Overnight into Tuesday temperatures will once again fall below freezing for much of the country, with the lowest temperatures over lying snow possibly dipping to minus 12C, the Met Office said.

Hundreds of schools were shut on Monday across the UK, while flights were cancelled and trains disrupted.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of households are getting £25 cold weather payments to help with heating costs amid the dropping temperatures, the UK Government said.

They are made to vulnerable people, including pensioners, to help them pay for heating when the temperature dips below freezing.

Cold weather payments have been triggered on four separate days – December 30, January 1, January 2 and January 3 – covering a total of 451 postcode areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “As we begin the first full working week of the year, we face a range of winter weather hazards with snow showers and ice.

“In the north of Scotland, snow showers are expected to become more frequent on Sunday night, with some locations within the amber warning areas seeing a further 20 to 30cm accumulate by Monday morning.

“Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times, but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday. This will mean rain becomes more likely in the south, but there is also the possibility of more organised snow along the boundary of the mild and cold air masses. Strong winds could also be a feature later in the week.”