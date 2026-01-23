Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal hailed as ‘best team in the world’ by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has called Arsenal the ‘best team in the world’
Pep Guardiola has called Arsenal the ‘best team in the world’ (Getty Images)
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared Arsenal the "best team in the world" amid his own side's significant dip in form and an injury crisis.
  • Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by seven points and boast an impeccable record of seven wins from seven in the Champions League.
  • City have endured a miserable start to 2026, failing to win their last four outings, including a defeat by Manchester United and a shock Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt.
  • Guardiola expressed hope that City can "get better and better" to challenge Arsenal, who he believes are currently the top team across all competitions.
  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offered a more tempered view, stating his team is "far from perfect" and aims to constantly improve, despite the positive assessment.
