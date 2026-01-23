Arsenal hailed as ‘best team in the world’ by Pep Guardiola
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared Arsenal the "best team in the world" amid his own side's significant dip in form and an injury crisis.
- Arsenal currently lead the Premier League by seven points and boast an impeccable record of seven wins from seven in the Champions League.
- City have endured a miserable start to 2026, failing to win their last four outings, including a defeat by Manchester United and a shock Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt.
- Guardiola expressed hope that City can "get better and better" to challenge Arsenal, who he believes are currently the top team across all competitions.
- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offered a more tempered view, stating his team is "far from perfect" and aims to constantly improve, despite the positive assessment.