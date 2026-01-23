Premier League preview: Paul Scholes row, shock transfer talks and injury news
- Here are five of the biggest stories ahead of another important weekend in the Premier League.
- Paul Scholes will not apologise for brutal criticism of Lisandro Martinez.
- Tammy Abraham nears Premier League return as permanent deal agreed.
- Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in talks over shock move to Premier League rivals.
- Marc Guehi set for Man City debut after nightmare week for Pep Guardiola’s side.
- Liverpool duo emerge as major doubts for Bournemouth clash.