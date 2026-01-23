Pep Guardiola makes bold Arsenal claim as Man City’s title challenge falters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared Arsenal the "best team in the world”, a stark admission as his own side grapples with a significant dip in form and a growing injury crisis.

The Gunners currently sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and boast an impeccable record of seven wins from seven in the Champions League.

Guardiola, whose team has faltered recently, acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"They are the best team in the world – look at the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup," he stated. "They are the best team right now and hopefully we can be close, get better and better, and they can give us one chance to catch them."

Guardiola’s comments come as City endure a miserable start to 2026, allowing Arsenal to seize control of the title race.

The reigning champions have failed to win in their last four outings, suffering a comprehensive defeat to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last week.

Their woes were compounded midweek with a shock Champions League loss to Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt. These results have coincided with a significant injury crisis, particularly affecting their defensive line.

City will have an opportunity to narrow the gap to four points when they face bottom-of-the-table Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to host Manchester United on Sunday.

Asked about his former mentor’s assessment, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offered a more tempered view.

"I don’t know. We are the team that wants to be constantly better. We are doing a lot of things right but we are far from perfect," Arteta said.

He stressed the team’s aim to sustain their current level and improve in specific areas.

"It is always much better to hear positive things about your team and the work you are doing. But obviously that (best team in the world) is a big word especially because, in my opinion to be related to that, you have to win a lot of things, and we haven’t.

“But we certainly have the purpose to be the best version of ourselves that we can be every single day, and we are not going to stop until we achieve that."

Amid their defensive struggles, new signing Marc Guehi is set to make his debut against Wolves. The England centre-back joined City in a £20 million move from Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

However, Guardiola cautioned that the 25-year-old alone would not solve all their problems. "

“The fragility – I know how it will be solved. It’s not solved with just one player, but he’s going to help us because he’s exceptional. He’s a player for England, the captain for the team that won the FA Cup and made an incredible season."

When pressed on the ultimate solution to City’s current predicament, Guardiola offered a succinct and somewhat enigmatic response: "The players know it."