Why are Winter Olympic athletes turning to broccoli juice?

Einar Hedegart (left) is one athlete who believes broccoli juice can improve performance
Einar Hedegart (left) is one athlete who believes broccoli juice can improve performance (AFP/Getty)
  • Broccoli juice is gaining popularity as a supplement among elite endurance athletes, particularly cross-country skiers, cyclists, and long-distance runners at the Winter Olympics, despite its unpalatable taste.
  • Developed by Swedish company Nomio following eight years of research, the concentrated liquid shot is believed to lower blood lactate levels during intense physical exertion.
  • The supplement aims to help athletes manage their lactate threshold, thereby delaying fatigue and promoting quicker recovery during high-intensity training and competitions.
  • Elite athletes, including cyclist Mads Pederson and Norwegian Olympic cross-country skiers Einar Hedegart and Emil Iversen, have reported noticeable improvements in performance and recovery.
  • While anecdotal evidence and bio-plausibility support its use, scientists indicate that more extensive research is required to fully confirm the supplement's efficacy.
