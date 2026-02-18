Why are Winter Olympic athletes turning to broccoli juice?
- Broccoli juice is gaining popularity as a supplement among elite endurance athletes, particularly cross-country skiers, cyclists, and long-distance runners at the Winter Olympics, despite its unpalatable taste.
- Developed by Swedish company Nomio following eight years of research, the concentrated liquid shot is believed to lower blood lactate levels during intense physical exertion.
- The supplement aims to help athletes manage their lactate threshold, thereby delaying fatigue and promoting quicker recovery during high-intensity training and competitions.
- Elite athletes, including cyclist Mads Pederson and Norwegian Olympic cross-country skiers Einar Hedegart and Emil Iversen, have reported noticeable improvements in performance and recovery.
- While anecdotal evidence and bio-plausibility support its use, scientists indicate that more extensive research is required to fully confirm the supplement's efficacy.
