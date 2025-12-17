England consider taking action amid concerns over Ashes technology
- England are considering a formal complaint regarding the accuracy of the Decision Review System (DRS) after a significant error occurred during the first day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.
- The incident involved Australian player Alex Carey, who was given "not out" despite England's appeal for a catch, as the Snicko technology displayed a spike that did not align with the visual evidence.
- Carey, who later admitted hitting the ball, went on to score 106 runs, adding 34 more to his total after the disputed decision, contributing to Australia's score of 326-8 at the close of play.
- BBG Sports, the company responsible for the Snicko technology used by Australian broadcasters, admitted fault, stating an operator likely selected the incorrect stump microphone for audio processing.
- England's bowling coach, David Saker, expressed frustration, highlighting ongoing concerns about the calibration of the Snicko system throughout the series and suggesting the matter would be escalated.