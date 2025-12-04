Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Brook called out for ‘gifting’ his wicket to Australia in Ashes

Harry Brook has been criticised after his dismissal against Australia on Thursday
Harry Brook has been criticised after his dismissal against Australia on Thursday (PA)
  • Stuart Broad criticised England batter Harry Brook for "gifting" his wicket to Australia in the first innings of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.
  • Brook, the world's No 2 Test batter, was dismissed for 31 from 33 balls after playing a loose shot to a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc.
  • Broad questioned Brook's in-game awareness, noting he played a poor shot against Australia's best bowler during a crucial twilight period.
  • He suggested that teammates should challenge Brook on his understanding of the match situation, describing some of his dismissals as "freebies".
  • Despite Brook's cheap dismissal, England recovered to finish day one on 325-9, largely due to Joe Root's century and Jofra Archer's late runs.
