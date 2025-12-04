Harry Brook called out for ‘gifting’ his wicket to Australia in Ashes
- Stuart Broad criticised England batter Harry Brook for "gifting" his wicket to Australia in the first innings of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.
- Brook, the world's No 2 Test batter, was dismissed for 31 from 33 balls after playing a loose shot to a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc.
- Broad questioned Brook's in-game awareness, noting he played a poor shot against Australia's best bowler during a crucial twilight period.
- He suggested that teammates should challenge Brook on his understanding of the match situation, describing some of his dismissals as "freebies".
- Despite Brook's cheap dismissal, England recovered to finish day one on 325-9, largely due to Joe Root's century and Jofra Archer's late runs.