Stuart Broad questions Harry Brook over ‘crucial’ part of game after Ashes mistake

Stuart Broad has questioned Harry Brook’s in-game nous after the England batter “gifted” his wicket to Australia in the first innings of the second Ashes Test.

Brook came in with England 122-3 on day one at The Gabba, and began building a promising partnership with Joe Root in favourable batting conditions in Brisbane.

But as the sun began to dip on this day-night Test, Australia captain Steve Smith recalled pink-ball master Mitchell Starc to the bowling attack, and Starc quickly dismissed Brook, wafting at a wide delivery, for 31 from 33 balls.

Brook is the world’s No 2 men’s Test batter, according to ICC rankings, and is one of the most talented players in all formats of the game. But he has managed only one century in his last nine Test innings, often getting out cheaply after making initial runs.

“He’s played 31 Test matches now,” said Broad, speaking on Australia’s Channel 7. “He’s not someone starting out his Test match career.

“I just look at his last three Test matches: India at the Oval, the game was won, he got a brilliant hundred, and he chipped one to mid-off and England up losing that Test match by six runs; then he played beautifully at Perth [in] innings one; innings two, Australia were getting back in the game and he played a loose drive and he’s out; and a similar thing happens this afternoon.

“Is he recognising the game scenario? That’s such a crucial thing about Test match cricket. Is he aware of what’s happening at that time in the Test match?

“Today we’re getting into the twilight period [against] Australia, Mitchell Starc, their best bowler. The partnership is growing, and first ball he faces off him, he plays a loose drive. And on top of that, you then expose your captain, [Ben] Stokes, who is struggling against Starc, in the twilight period.”

Broad called for the England dressing room to pull Brook aside and ask him to consider the state of the game.

“To me there needs to be a couple of question marks over that – probably as a teammate – and go, ‘Harry, are we aware of what’s happening in the game right now? We’re not just batting, We’re not just having a net. This is Ashes Test match cricket, this is serious, you’re too good a player to gift Australia your wicket’.

“It just feels like some of the dismissals are freebies.”

Despite Brook’s departure, England steadied the ship through Joe Root’s first century on Australian soil and Jofra Archer’s late flurry of boundaries to reach stumps on 325-9.