Iga Swiatek throws support behind Coco Gauff after Australian Open criticism
- Iga Swiatek has supported Coco Gauff's criticism of behind-the-scenes surveillance at the Australian Open, stating players feel like “animals in the zoo”.
- Gauff was filmed smashing her racket seven times after her quarter-final defeat, expressing frustration that her private outburst was immediately shared on social media.
- Swiatek highlighted the need for privacy, suggesting players should have space away from cameras to process emotions without the “whole world watching”.
- She also referenced an incident where she was filmed being asked for her accreditation, stating that players' job is to be watched on court and in press, not to become a meme.
- Gauff indicated that the only private space for players at the tournament is the locker room and suggested “conversations” are needed with the organisers regarding broadcasting private moments.